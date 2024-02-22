On this day in Black history: St. Lucia gains independence, first rap Grammy Award and more

By Jamia Pugh

On this day in Black history, February 22:

-- In 1911, activist, writer and speaker Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, also known as the "Bronze Muse," died. She was one of the first Black women to be published in the United States.

-- In 1979, St. Lucia, an island country of the West Indies in the eastern Caribbean, officially gained its independence from the United Kingdom.

-- In 1989, the Grammy Awards handed out the first-ever award for Best Rap Performance to Jeffrey "DJ Jazzy Jeff" Townes and Will "the Fresh Prince" Smith for their hit single, "Parent's Just Don't Understand." The dynamic duo boycotted the show since the awards presentation was not televised.

-- Happy birthday to George Fleming, Horace Pippin, Ishmael Reed, Julius Erving, Rajon Rondo and Khalil Mack.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!