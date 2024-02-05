On this day in Black history: Egg beater patent, first Black Harvard Law Review president and more

By Jamia Pugh

On this day in Black history, February 5:

-- In 1884, Willis Johnson patented his mechanical egg beater. The invention was made of a handle attached to a series of spring-like whisk wires used to help mix ingredients.

-- In 1990, Columbia University graduate, Harvard law student and former President Barack Obama became the first Black person named president of the Harvard Law Review. The job put Obama in charge of a staff of 80, who edited and published articles by legal authorities multiples times a year.

-- In 2023, Beyoncé won four Grammys at the 65th annual show, bringing her total wins to 32 and making her the most decorated artist of all.

-- Happy Birthday to Hank Aaron, Bobby Brown, Trayvon Martin, Kevin Gates, Omarosa Newman, Tim Meadows and Tiwa Savage.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!