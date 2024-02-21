On this day in Black history: Malcolm X assassination, electric resistor patent and more

By Jamia Pugh

On this day in Black history, February 21:

-- In 1961, inventor Otis Boykin patented the electric resistor, which enabled the regulation of electrical current within a circuit and aided in the development of today's technology, such as televisions and smartphones. Boykin is also responsible for the 1964 creation of a control unit for pacemakers, a small device that helps regulate heartbeat by electric stimulation.

-- In 1965, civil rights leader Malcolm X was assassinated at the age of 39 while giving a speech at the Audubon Ballroom in Manhattan. He was buried on February 27 during a funeral attended by fellow civil rights leaders, including Bayard Rustin, Andrew Young and John Lewis.

-- In 1974, Kool & The Gang earned RIAA-certified Gold status for their hit "Jungle Boogie."

-- Happy Birthday to Nina Simone, Barbara Jordan, John Lewis, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jordan Peele and Charles "Wish Bone" Scruggs Jr.

