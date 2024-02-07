On this day in Black history: Negro History Week, Grenada gains independence and more

By Jamia Pugh

On this day in Black history, February 7:

-- In 1872, Alcorn A&M College, the oldest public historically Black land-grant institution in the United States, opened to students. Later named Alcorn State University, the school was founded a year prior in Mississippi in an effort to educate the descendants of formerly enslaved Africans.

-- In 1926, Carter G. Woodson created Negro History Week, later becoming Black History Month, to expand the education and history of Black Americans. He choose February as a way to honor the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.

-- In 1974, Grenada, a West Indies island country in the Caribbean known for its spices, gained its independence from Great Britain.

-- Happy birthday to James "Eubie" BlakeOscar Adams Jr.Sandra BlandJames "J Dilla" YanceyChris RockFree Marie Wright, Essence Atkins and Marlo Hampton.

