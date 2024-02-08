On this day in Black history: Orangeburg Massacre, first Black White House news conference reporter and more

On this day in Black history, February 8:

-- In 1944, Harry S. McAlpin, a journalist from St. Louis, Missouri, became the first Black reporter to attend a White House news conference.

-- In 1968, the Orangeburg Massacre erupted when a civil rights protest at South Carolina State University turned deadly after officers opened fired on about 200 unarmed Black students, killing three men. Students were protesting segregation at the All-Star Bowling Alley.

-- In 1985, Brenda Renee Pearson, an official court reporter for the House of Representatives, became the first Black woman to record the State of the Union message delivered by the president in the House chambers.

-- In 1986, figure skater Debi Thomas became the first Black woman to win the women's singles at the U.S. National Figure Skating Championships.

-- Happy birthday to Gary Coleman, Kevin "Kimbo Slice" Ferguson, Valerie Thomas, Anderson .Paak, Marion "Pooch" Hall, Patrick "Project Pat Houston and Jaren "Shea Couleé" Merrell.

