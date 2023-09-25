'The Wiz' ﻿coming to Broadway in spring 2024

The Wiz is coming to Broadway.

The all-new production of the Tony Award-winning hit musical will show preview performances at the Marquis Theatre in New York starting March 29 before beginning its official run April 17.

As previously reported, MC Lyte and Common were recently added to the producer team alongside Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, joining a host of other top entertainment producers.

"It is my greatest pleasure to have the opportunity to serve as an investor in this historic production of The Wiz," MC Lyte said in a statement. "As a co-producer, I'm honored to be able to partner behind the scenes and with communities nationwide to help make this production an artistic and memorable treasure for future generations."

The upcoming iteration of the musical is based on the original 1975 Broadway show and the 1978 film adaptation. The Wiz, a reimagining of L. Frank Baum's children book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, features an all-Black cast.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.