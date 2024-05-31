'The Vince Staples Show' coming back for season 2

The Vince Staples Show has been renewed for season 2 at Netflix.



"The Vince Staples Show is back! The people have spoken and the most riveting, captivating, and polarizing show on Netflix is returning for Season 2," the rapper/actor tells Netflix's Tudum. "Get ready for hijinks that only a mother can love. Thank you, Netflix!"



The first season of the show, created by Vince and produced by Kenya Barris, debuted Feb. 15. In it, Vince plays a fictionalized version of himself as he goes about his daily life.



Vince previously told Tudum he has a vision for how the show could expand and continue.



"There are 365 days in a year, so we're able to have 365 episodes of this thing because they're all based on what it's like to just exist day-to-day," he said. "Next for Vince is literally anything because anything could happen at any moment, that's just how life works."

