Teyana Taylor announces creative director role on Lil Baby's tour amidst multiple canceled shows

As Lil Baby made headlines for canceling multiple shows on his It's Only Us tour, Teyana Taylor announced she has signed on to creative direct and produce the concert series.

Taylor shared the news on Instagram Monday, July 17, promising the rapper will be "in good hands" under the direction of her and her all-woman production company, The Aunties Inc.

"He say 'ITS ONLY US' I say IT'S ONLY UP' from here!," she wrote.

The multi-talented entertainer went on thanking Lil Baby for enlisting her to manage numerous roles on the tour including musical direction, choreography, production, visual content, stage presence and even wardrobe.

"you def in good hands with one hell of a village & I can't wait for the world to see how much fun we have with this s***!," she said.

Also on Monday, fans noticed on Ticketmaster.com that canceled show stops included Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Denver, Pittsburgh and others. The Atlanta rapper provided no explanation for the cancellations but users on social media speculated low ticket sales were to blame.

Directing the IOU tour is the latest gig for Taylor, who recently made headlines for her production work with rising rapper Lola Brooke. The duo went went viral after celebrating Lola's debut Summer Jam music fest performance in June.

In May, Taylor and company were tapped by R&B singer Summer Walker for assistance on a show in Atlanta, a month before she virtually accepted the 2023 BET Award for Video Director of the Year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.