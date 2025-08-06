Teyana Taylor stepping back from public appearances to undergo emergency surgery

Teyana Taylor has slowly been rolling out her new album, Escape Room, but she's been forced to hit pause. In an Instagram Story on Wednesday, Taylor revealed she must undergo emergency surgery for a noncancerous growth on her vocal chords.

"I've been quietly dealing with some vocal challenges for a while now. And after a lot of back and forth with my doctors, I've been told I need vocal surgery immediately,” she wrote. “They found a noncancerous growth on one of my cords that's been messing with my voice and causing real discomfort. Thankfully, we caught it & it's treatable—but it does mean I need to pause and give myself time to fully heal.”

Taylor said her surgery will require that she "step back from some public appearances," which she says "breaks my heart." Still, she assures fans that they can expect Escape Room soon.

"I've poured so much of myself into this next chapter—especially the Escape Room, which is still dropping August 22! So no worries there. It's the most personal body of work I've ever created," she writes, noting that she needs patience, rest and faith to make her way out of the "unexpected escape room" she now finds herself in.

“This moment hurts. I wanted to give you everything, the full vision. But please know I put my whole heart into this music, this film, this rollout. and when I return, it'll be with even more fire, more purpose, and the best version of me," Teyana adds. "Thank you for rocking with me through it all.”

Escape Room marks Teyana's first album since 2020, when she announced she was walking away from music.

