Teyana Taylor says Golden Globe win 'represents every season, every sacrifice'

Teyana Taylor wins Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. (Phil McCarten/CBS)

Teyana Taylor has fought One Battle After Another during her time in the industry, which makes her first Golden Globe win even sweeter. After taking home the award Sunday night for best supporting actress in the Paul Thomas Anderson film, she told the press that her years of hard work had finally come to fruition.

"I've been doing it since I was 15 years old, you know? And what this was, for me, was God reminded me that the weight is not punishment, it's preparation for what's already written," she said. "So my name being written on that card and the engraving — this is just mind-blowing, you know? ... I'm still gagging right now. I'm just like, oh, my God. I'm so happy. I'm filled with so much gratitude. I don’t take any of this for granted. I don’t take any of it at all."

In an Instagram carousel featuring photos of her with the award, Teyana reiterated the closing words of her acceptance speech: "Our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. And our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter. Our dreams deserve space."

She then thanked the Golden Globes for recognizing her journey.

"I've been at this for 20 years, so this award doesn't only represent this role," she said. "It represents every season, every sacrifice, every yes, every no, and all the love and life I've poured into my work and into others along the way."



"Purpose doesn't rush," she continued. "It arrives right on time."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.