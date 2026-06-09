Teyana Taylor to receive Icon Award at BET Awards 2026

With the BET Awards just weeks away, the network has announced Teyana Taylor as its 2026 Icon of the Year. According to a press release, the award recognizes an artist "whose work, presence, and vision are setting the tone right now – someone whose impact isn't measured in years but in the undeniable weight they carry in every room, every conversation, and every corner of the culture they touch."

The press release highlights Teyana's evolution from singer-songwriter to an award-winning actress, director, producer, choreographer and fashion icon, with accomplishments including Platinum singles, a Critics' Choice Award, and awards nominations for both music and film.

"Teyana Taylor is the embodiment of what it means to be an icon in this moment," BET's Connie Orlando said in a statement. "She doesn't ask for a seat at the table; she builds the table, designs the rooms, and sets the tone for everyone who walks in. Her fingerprints are all over culture, and it is an honor to celebrate everything she represents on Culture's Biggest Night."

Teyana is also nominated for video director of the year, video of the year for Escape Room (short film), best actress and fashion vanguard award.

The BET Awards 2026, hosted by Druski, will take place live June 28 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It will air on BET at 8 p.m. ET and reair at 8 p.m. PT.

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