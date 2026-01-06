Teyana Taylor performs Escape Room songs on new episode of 'Cartunezzzz'

Teyana Taylor's schedule has been jam-packed, so no tour has been announced for her latest project, Escape Room. Still, she's giving fans a taste of how the album sounds live.

A new episode of her Cartunezzzz series has arrived, capturing her performance of "Bed of Roses," "Final Destination," "Pum Pum Jump" and "All Your Heart" from the comfort of a couch, backed by a live band. The YouTube video features animated visual effects that pop up on the screen throughout her set.

"As promised, @cartunezzzz is BACKKKKKKK ringing in the new year with Part One of my 'Escape Room' album live on @cartunezzzz," Taylor wrote on Instagram. "Wow, thank you for your patience while life had me booked, busy, and learning. No matter what, my commitment has stayed the same: creating a safe & loving space where artists can truly be free."

She went on to reflect on the challenges she faced in 2025, including "almost losing my voice for good, undergoing vocal surgery during my album release, and being forced into silence when music has always been my heartbeat."

“It scared me, but God carried me through it all. In the stillness, I healed. I trusted. And I’m now finding my voice again. It was really good and therapeutic to sing again," Teyana continued.

The video is on YouTube, with part two set to arrive soon.

With awards season officially in motion, Teyana has been making appearances tied to her performance in One Battle After Another, which earned her the creative impact & breakthrough performance award at Variety's Creative Impact Awards. The film also won best picture at the 31st Critics Choice Awards and is nominated at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, taking place on Sunday.

