Teyana Taylor to perform at 2026 American Music Awards

The 2026 American Music Awards will feature an Escape Room, courtesy of Teyana Taylor. She's been announced as one of the event's performers and is set to take the stage with a medley of songs from the album.

Teyana joins a lineup featuring Hootie & the Blowfish, KATSEYE, Keith Urban, Maluma, Riley Green, SOMBR, Teddy Swims and Twenty One Pilots, and a few artists who have not yet been announced.

The AMAs will air live from Las Vegas on Memorial Day, May 25, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS Television Network and Paramount+. Tickets are available on AXS.com.

However, in true Teyana fashion, it's not the only thing she has in store.

Fresh off the release of her "Bed of Roses" remix featuring Wale is the announcement of her role in Netflix's forthcoming comedy movie 72 Hours. The film, according to Netflix's Tudum, follows Kevin Hart as "a 40-year-old executive who hopes to save his floundering career by joining a group of twentysomethings on a wild three-day bachelor party, after he's inadvertently added to their group text." 72 Hours will premiere on July 24.

Teyana is also working as chief curator of this year's Essence Festival. Speaking to Essence at the Met Gala, she called the opportunity "a dream come true."

"I've been taking notes. I've been going down on a whole Essence festival rabbit hole, honey, so I got a lot of things to do," she said, "but I'm real, real excited."

The Essence Fest will take place July 3-5 in New Orleans.

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