Teyana Taylor hosts third annual "Ruechella" in honor of youngest daughter's birthday

Teyana Taylor celebrated her daughter Rue Rose's third birthday in style by throwing her annual Coachella-themed party, which she calls Ruechella.

The extravagant summer event, hosted by Teyana and her husband, Iman Shumpert, featured Coachella-inspired looks, kid-friendly activities, festival food and drinks.

"Love Planted a rose and the world turned sweet," Teyana wrote on Instagram alongside photos and video of the party. "Thank you for YOU. Happy birthday to my love, my heartbeat, my world, my stylist, Mommas very smart, very funny, VERY VIRGO big girlllllll I love you boo."

For the third year in a row, kids, family and friends gathered to celebrate the youngest of Teyana's two daughters. She and Shumpert welcomed their firstborn, Junie, in December 2015.

