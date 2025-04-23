Teyana Taylor, Clive Davis to be honored at The Apollo's 2025 Spring Benefit

The Apollo has chosen to honor Teyana Taylor and Clive Davis at its annual Spring Benefit, taking place on June 4.

Teyana's contributions to music, film and culture will be recognized as she receives the first-ever Innovator Award. Clive will be honored with the Legacy Award and then inducted into The Apollo's Walk of Fame.

“Growing up in Harlem, The Apollo has always been a source of inspiration and Black excellence,” Teyana said in a statement. “Being honored in my hometown, by this iconic institution, is beyond anything I could have dreamed.”

“To be recognized by The Apollo, an institution that has launched and celebrated so many of the artists I’ve admired and worked with throughout my career, is deeply meaningful to me," added Clive. "I am truly honored to receive the Legacy Award and to join The Apollo’s Walk of Fame.”

The 2025 Spring Benefit will celebrate the role The Apollo has played in the lives of Black artists in the culture. It will be the last fundraiser before the venue's first full-scale renovation in its 90 years of existence, which fans will get a preview of at the event.

Adam Blackstone will musically direct the benefit show, which will feature tributes to Davis and the late Richard Parsons, with performances by The Baylor Project, Deborah Cox and Shoshana Bean. Martha Redbone and Avery Sunshine will open the benefit show, and D-Nice will be on the 1s and 2s for the official after-party.

According to a press release, proceeds from the 2025 Spring Benefit will go toward The Apollo's "year-round, world-class artistic, education, and community programs, as well as its commitment to articulating and projecting the African American narrative using arts and culture, and creating a 21st century performing arts canon."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.