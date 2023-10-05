Tems returns with new song + music video for "Me & U"

Tems made her return to music with the release of her latest single, "Me & U."

The new song and its accompanying music video is the Nigerian singer's first solo release following her 2021 EP, If Orange was a Place, and "Wait for U," her 2022 smash feature with rapper Future.

In the self-directed visual, Tems is captured among a variety of calming atmospheres, dancing atop a body of water, on mountain peaks and surrounded by trees and other natural habitats.

"'Me & U' is about discovering the real me, building a genuine relationship with the Creator, and gaining a true perception of self," she said of the track.

After premiering on BET Soul and BET Jams Thursday, the video will also debut on Paramount's Times Square in New York at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET.

