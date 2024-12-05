Tems releases new music video for 'Get It Right' featuring Asake

Tems has a new video out for her single "Get It Right" featuring Asake.

In the clip, she's captured wearing a black latex bodycon dress and an all-white look, which even includes white/platinum blonde hair. She's seen dancing in some of the scenes, with others showing Asake in the background.

"Run it up, bring it down/ Break a move on the ground/ Let it go, let it go, babe," Tems sings. "Tellin' you, tellin' you, babe/ Get it right, don't be shy/ Keep it light, keep it tight/ Let it go, babe."

The video for "Get It Right" is now available to watch on YouTube, and arrives just two weeks after Tems delivered her "Turn Me Up" visual. She's since shared behind-of-the-scenes clips of the "Get It Right" video on her Instagram Story.

The song appears on Tems' debut album, Born in the Wild, now nominated for Best Global Music Album at the upcoming 67th annual Grammy Awards.

