Tems releases music video for 'Love Is a Kingdom' song, 'What You Need'

Tems comes to terms with the fact she isn't what her partner needs in the new music video for "What You Need," directed by Ayinde Anderson.

The video starts in black and white, with Tems pulling a rope attached to a brick wall, smashing plates and sitting against the wall as she sings about the relationship. As the video goes on, the visual eventually turns to color.

"I'm not what you need/ Get away from me," she sings. The video is now available to watch on YouTube.

Tems previously expressed gratitude for the response to "What You Need," which was released back in November. "To know that there's people out there that relate to this song and what I've experienced, honestly warms my heart!!" she wrote. "Thank you so much!!!!! Truly. Love you guys."

The song appears on her 2025 EP, Love Is a Kingdom.

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