Taye Diggs introduces "a little something" he's "excited" about: his new podcast about love

In the latest of actors, singers, entertainers-turned-podcasters, Taye Diggs is next up with his audio program.

He alerted fans of the release of his new podcast, You Had Me at Hello, by sharing a visual trailer on Instagram and teasing it as, "A little something I'm excited about."

"You Had Me at Hello is my brand new weekly podcast about real people, their real stories of love and everything in between," his caption continued.

The new podcast, out via Sony Music Entertainment and available on many major streaming platforms, features ordinary people and their romance stories along with "the highs and lows, messes and dramas, awkwardness and laughs."

Diggs, a celebrated actor and multiple NAACP Award winner, spoke of the "privilege" it's been hosting the love show.

"Amongst the negative news we come across day-to-day, I hope the podcast will remind everyone that love can be just around the corner... and I can't wait to share it with listeners," he said.

The first two weekly episodes of You Had Me at Hello are currently available for streaming.

