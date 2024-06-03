Taraji P. Henson returns as host of BET Awards 2024

Taraji P. Henson will be gracing the BET Awards stage as host of its 2024 show. This will mark her third time as the night's MC.

"Taraji is a phenom, known for her vibrant personality and charisma, and we are excited to welcome her back to host Culture's Biggest Night, 'BET Awards,' the ultimate celebration of Black creativity," said Connie Orlando, EVP of specials, music programming & music strategy at BET, in a statement. "We are equally as thrilled to have so many incredibly talented performers join us, standing on culture's biggest stage to deliver an unforgettable night."

The BET Awards will take place live June 30 at 8 p.m. ET on BET, with performances from GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long and more, and the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Usher.

Taraji says she's "thrilled to be returning as the host of the ‘BET Awards’ for the third time" and notes "she's also looking forward to celebrating my peers and the impact of our culture on entertainment."

