'Tamron Hall' renewed for season 6

Tamron Hall's eponymous, Emmy-winning syndicated daytime talk show has been renewed for a sixth season, it was revealed on Monday.

Tamron Hall currently ranks third out of the nine one-hour syndicated talk shows and has already become the second longest-running talk show produced by ABC News' parent company Disney.

"From the start, I saw the show as a chance to build a community. Now, here we are, preparing for season six. Wow!" enthused the show's host and namesake.

She added, "Thank you to my team and my beloved Tam Fam for nurturing my dream and growing this community. We are a daily destination to talk, laugh, learn and be inspired together. From the biggest celebrities in the world to the most incredible people in their own neighborhood, they all come here to talk, and I am grateful."

The show's executive producer Quiana Burns commented, "We are at season six because there is no other show like Tamron Hall in daytime."

Promising "a few surprises" in store for the forthcoming season, Burns added, "From exclusive road trips with Miranda Lambert, Usher and former first lady Michelle Obama to exclusive sit-downs with Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Grey, Lynda Carter and Angela White, our Tam Fam has come to expect impactful interviews, as well as in-depth conversations on important issues like only Tamron can do."

