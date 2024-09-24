Tami Roman talks staying levelheaded in 'Caught in the Act: Unfaithful'

Catching an unfaithful lover in the act of cheating can get a little chaotic, but Tami Roman keeps all encounters under control.

"I have to be levelheaded in order to assist the people that are coming to me for help, right? If I jump off the rails, too, then we're not getting anything accomplished," Tami tells ABC Audio, adding she's come a long way since Basketball Wives. "I had to learn that as I got older, because it's no secret people saw me on Basketball Wives and many other shows. I didn't always think before I spoke. I didn't always think before I tapped you in your face. And I had to learn how to not be that person, to communicate, use your word. You have an extensive vocabulary, but people don't know that. You're educated. And I had to start displaying that side of Tami."

Now that she's successfully "shifted the narrative," Tami's the go-to adviser for all things relationship, no matter where she goes. "I was in the Bahamas and I went to the bar to get a drink, and the man just kept staring at me. And so I was like, 'Are you OK?' You know, like, 'What? What's going on? You all right?' He was like, 'Tami, I hope you ain't rolling up in here on me to talk about my cheating,'" Tami recalled.

﻿She adds that people also approach her at Walmart, McDonald's and other places, seeking her advice. "It's always something, but it's funny to go through it because I know that people are engaged, and watching and love the show," she said.

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

