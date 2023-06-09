Takeoff's mother files wrongful death lawsuit against owners of venue where rapper was killed

Takeoff's mother has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the owners of the Houston bowling alley where the rapper was fatally shot, Rolling Stone reports.

In the suit filed Wednesday in a Harris County, Texas, district court, Titania Davenport alleges the property owners and assorted LLCs associated with 810 Billiards & Bowling provided inadequate security on the night her son passed away.

According to the suit, the owners were aware that their facility had been rented by Rap-A-Lot CEO J. Prince's family for an after-hours gathering that would potentially host celebrities and public figures, but failed to take cautionary measures to ensure attendees' safety and security as they said they would.

“Defendants provided no screening mechanisms, no after-hour controls or security measures, and no enforcement of rules or industry standards to deter crime against their invitees, to include [Takeoff],” the lawsuit reads. It alleged they "negligently failed to protect invitees like [Takeoff] from the risks of violent crime" despite their knowledge of past violence in the area.

Davenport provided 18 examples of the owners' alleged negligence that night, including their failure to "provide adequate and appropriate security personnel," "properly inspect and maintain the premises” and "warn invitees of known hazards at the property."

She is seeking at least $1 million in "compensatory, special, economic, consequential, general, punitive, and all other damages permissible under Texas law" for the wrongful death of Takeoff and the conscious pain, suffering, mental anguish and "loss of earning capacity" she endured afterward, according to Billboard.

Takeoff passed away on November 1 at 28 years old as a result of gunshot wounds. Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested in December, released on $1 million bond in January and formally charged with Takeoff's murder in May.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.