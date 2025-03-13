T-Pain announces Back to Wiscansin Fest featuring performances from Keyshia Cole, Pusha T, Wale

Caleb Seales
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

T-Pain's fourth annual Wiscansin Fest returns in June, bringing fans together for a weekend filled with booze and tunes. The event will kick off with the Wiscansin State Fear on June 13, featuring games, carnival rides and more, which will be followed by a karaoke battle open to anyone willing to get onstage.

Back to Wiscansin will then go down on June 14, with a lineup including Keyshia Cole, Pusha T, Wale, Jermaine Dupri, Kash Doll, NLE Choppa, Durand Bernarr and Shaquille O'Neal as DJ Diesel.

Wiscansin Fest takes place in Milwaukee, with the Wiscansin State Fear at the Milwaukee Mile and the Back to Wiscansin Fest at The Rave/Eagles Club. One-day and two-day passes will be available when tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!