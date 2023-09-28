SZA's 'SOS' breaks a 'Billboard' chart record

SZA just broke another chart record.



According to Billboard, her album SOS just logged the most weeks at number one on the Top R&B Albums chart.



The album has spent 41 weeks at the top of the chart, surpassing The Weeknd's After Hours, which had a 40-week reign from 2020 to 2021.



SOS debuted at number one on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart in December 2022, spending 10 weeks at the top. It also topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, spending 21 weeks at number one and breaking the record for the longest stay for an album by a woman in the chart's history.



This week, SZA's collab with Drake, "Slime You Out," landed at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs list. Her single "Snooze" reached its highest position yet at number three on the Billboard Hot 100, aided by a new remix featuring Justin Bieber.

