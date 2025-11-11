SZA teams with LA restaurant to provide 1400 meals to SNAP recipients in the city

SZA at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on March 11, 2025.(Disney/Randy Holmes)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

SZA has teamed with a Los Angeles restaurant she loves for a good cause. The singer announced Monday that she and her Not Charity organization have teamed with Jon & Vinny's to provide meals for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

"Yall know how much I love Jon and Vinny's," SZA wrote in a joint Instagram post with the restaurant. "But it ain't no fun if the Homies can't have none!!"

A total of 1,400 meals will be given to "Los Angeles community members who receive SNAP" from Tuesday to Nov. 18, the post reads, clarifying that there will be 100 meals for two per day.

Instructions advise that those in need should sign up for a meal at notcharity@jonandvinnys.com. Each family will receive a time to pick up their meals from the Jon & Vinny's on Slauson.

The restaurant writes, “Thank you SZA for inspiring all of us to be there for our neighbors."

SNAP benefits were temporarily halted on Nov. 1, though 20 states had already begun the process of issuing full November benefits, according to ABC News. The House is set to vote Wednesday on a federal funding bill to end the government shutdown, which would resume SNAP benefits through the end of September 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!