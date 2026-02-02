SZA talks Grammy win, addresses Cher's announcement mishap

SZA at The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, broadcasting live Sunday, February 1, 2026 on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*. (Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

SZA added another Grammy to her collection Sunday night, winning best rap melodic performance for her feature on Kendrick Lamar's "luther." Though she appeared surprised, she said she's thrilled about the win.

"I literally did not expect to win. I just feel like the records that were nominated were so amazing," SZA said, adding she "didn't think [Kendrick] could win again" after his wins last year and at this year's Grammys.

She expressed gratitude for Kendrick's support. "I just felt so blessed that Kendrick continues to lift me up. ... I just trust God and trust him and things be working out," she said.

Reflecting on the song itself, SZA said it's one of the few tracks she's been involved in that soothes her, capturing the smoothness and gentleness of the late Luther Vandross. "Being allowed to tap into that, it's such a blessing," she said. "And the fact that it's brought us blessings, just like it brought him blessings, it's just amazing."

In a separate interview with ET, SZA addressed the moment Cher mistakenly announced Luther Vandross as the winner of the best rap melodic performance category.

"We share the frequency of the [Luther Vandross] song ['If This World Were Mine' with Cheryl Lynn]," she told ET. "Like, that's his frequency that allowed us to win and that allowed it to be memorable."

"So, [Cher's] not wrong and she's from that era. She probably really knew Luther Vandross," SZA continued. "Of course, her brain and her energy is connecting that energy to the energy that we're sharing."

"We're mooching off what Luther already gave us," she added. "I wish I could speak to him. Thank you, Luther."

