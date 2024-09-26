SZA takes over 'Hot Ones' wearing bug-resembling facial prosthetic

SZA's episode of Hot Ones dropped Thursday, but you may not realize it's her. The singer did the whole interview wearing face prosthetics that made her resemble a bug.

“I have a harder time enjoying anything if I don’t suffer for it, which is why I have this mask on," she said. “This one brings me so much peace of mind. It just ... in the realm of, like, being a person is so daunting and, like, being [in] your own skin and ... just the freedom of ... of yeah, for no other reason other than I’m just tired of being not a bug," she said. "It’s like, ‘What the f***?’ Wouldn’t you want to be a bug if you could be anything else?”

Like other guests, SZA then ate the spicy wings and answered questions, revealing she most gets emotional when performing "Nobody Gets Me." She eventually flipped the script, asking host Sean Evans about his relationship status, rising moon sign and more in hopes of learning why he does his show.

After learning he has an "honest relationship" with Hot Ones, SZA shared that the same isn't true for her and music, for which she has a toxic relationship.

“It’s just not honest enough for me. I never know what’s happening," she said. "I be like, ‘I thought you liked this?’ And then they’re like, ‘No, stupid. We hate this! We want more of this,’ and it’s just so confusing. I’m just like, ‘What ... does my boyfriend love me?’ It’s abusive, but it’s also very fulfilling and validating."

She then told Evans, "I’m in a different type of relationship. You have a good thing."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.