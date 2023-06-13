SZA speaks out about online harassment, body shaming against her friend Lizzo

SZA has had it with the online harassment and body shaming often aimed at Lizzo. In a series of tweets shared June 13, she questioned the lack of support for her friend during times when she's being criticized on social media.

"I be wondering where all the virtue signaling ,well spoken s*** talking, internet warriors are when someone genuine needs defending. Where the f*** do y'all be at for lizzo ? Do y'all actually know how to support others or only tear them down," SZA wrote in a tweet.

When asked whether people ever "go to war for Lizzo" on Twitter, she shared her belief that it doesn't happen enough, stating, "For as much free love, encouragement and positivity she embodies n shares on every app daily ? The ratios's don't add up." She added she doesn't care who disagrees with her opinion, as "it's been on my mind for a minute" and "makes me upset."

"Jus want everyone to practice kindness and shutting tf up more often cause G****** ITS UGLY OUTSIDE ALREADY," SZA tweeted. "Why add?"

SZA's mini rant comes just days after Lizzo defended herself against a new set of fatphobic posts. Noting she sees posts like this daily, she admitted they take a toll her and have begun "to make me hate the world."

"I'm not trying to BE fat I'm not trying to BE smaller I'm literally just trying to live and be healthy," Lizzo wrote on Twitter, adding, "Y'all don't know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F****** FARM."

On Instagram, she let fans know she "WILL NEVER SHUT UP ABOUT HOW DIFFICULT YALL MAKE IT FOR FAT PEOPLE TO SIMPLY EXIST. MINDING YOUR BUSINESS IS *FREE*."

