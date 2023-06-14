SZA and Lizzo are headlining Made in America 2023

SZA and Lizzo are not only friends, but headliners of this year's Made in America festival. Set for September 2-3 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, the lineup also includes performances from Ice Spice, Lil Yachty, Metro Boomin, Coi Leray, Latto, Miguel, Tems, Doechii and Lola Brooke, as well as Mase and Cam'ron, who will take the stage for a "very special joint set."

Tickets for the 2023 edition of Made in America are now available for purchase on madeinamericafest.com. The event marks yet another show for headliners SZA and Lizzo, who are currently both on a tour run.

