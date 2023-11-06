SZA is 'Variety''s Hitmaker of the Year

SZA's list of accomplishments is growing by the day. The singer was recently named Variety's Hitmaker of the Year, an honor she'll receive at the trade's annual Hitmakers celebration.

"The goal of Hitmakers always has been to honor the top artists and songs of the year, and especially the people behind them," Variety's executive music editor, Jem Aswad, said in a statement. "SZA, her 'SOS' album and tour, and her hits this year are not only a creative and commercial triumph, but one with a reach that stretches far beyond the music world. We are so proud to honor her as our Hitmaker of the Year."

The annual event specifically recognizes the writers, producers, publishers, managers and executives behind the 25 most-consumed songs of the year, as measured by Billboard and Luminate charts. Among the others being honored are Producer of the Year Metro Boomin, Label of the Year Republic Records and Storyteller of the Year Olivia Rodrigo.

