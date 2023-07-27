SZA earns most weeks at #1 on 'Billboard's' R&B/Hip-Hop chart since 1990

SZA just broke a 33-year Billboard record with her chart-topping, award-winning album SOS.
Billboard reports the singer's second studio project claimed the most weeks atop their Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart with a 21-week reign.
The milestone serves as a tie breaker: SZA previously shared the top spot with Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon as the chart's longest-leading number one since 1990 and of the 21st century so far.
As per the chart dated July 29, SOS stood strong against big contenders like Lil Durk's Almost Healed, Gunna's A Gift & a Curse, Young Thug's Business Is Business and Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape.
Here's a list at the albums with the most weeks at # 1 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums since the chart began in 1965, respectively organized as weeks in the top spot, album name, artist and year it first reached # 1:
- 37, Thriller, Michael Jackson, 1983
- 29, Please Hammer Don't Hurt 'Em, M.C. Hammer, 1990
- 26, Just Like the First Time, Freddie Jackson, 1986
- 23, Can't Slow Down, Lionel Richie, 1983
- 21, SOS, SZA, 2022
- 20, Songs in the Key of Life, Stevie Wonder, 1976
- 20, Street Songs, Rick James, 1981
- 20, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, Pop Smoke, 2020
- 19, Purple Rain, Prince and The Revolution, 1984
