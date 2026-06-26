SZA to be inducted into New Jersey Hall of Fame's 2026 class

SZA attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

SZA's hard work, dedication and success have earned her a spot in the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

She'll be inducted in the category of performing arts and entertainment, and is one of 13 people being celebrated at the 18th annual NJHOF induction ceremony.

Fellow classmates include The Rascals, former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor and former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman. Inductees will also be honored with a year-round program that spotlights their impact on others.

"The Class of 2026 showcases the diverse talent, resilience, and spirit of achievement that define the great state of New Jersey," NJHOF Chairman Jon F. Hanson said in a statement. "Each inductee, through their creativity, leadership, and pursuit of excellence, has made impactful contributions that continue to inspire future generations."

"As our nation celebrates 250 years of independence, New Jersey is proud to honor a remarkable group of individuals whose achievements reflect the talent, innovation, and determination that define the Garden State,” Gov. Mikie Sherrill added. “The New Jersey Hall of Fame's Class of 2026 has made a lasting impact in their fields and serves as an inspiration to future generations. I congratulate this outstanding class of inductees and thank them for their contributions to New Jersey and beyond."

The New Jersey Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Sept. 24.

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