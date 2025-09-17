Suspect arrested in auto break-in involving theft of Beyoncé's hard drives

Beyoncé Knowles / Beyonce wears a cowboy hat, a burgundy faux fur fluff coat on one shoulder, a blue denim shirt, during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

A suspect has been arrested in Atlanta in connection with an auto break-in that reportedly resulted in the theft of Beyoncé's hard drives, The Associated Press reports.

Atlanta police arrested the suspect, Kelvin Evans, following an investigation. He was booked into the Fulton County jail for violating parole and entering a vehicle with the intent to commit theft. He is being charged for the break-in of a rental vehicle Beyoncé had been traveling in with her choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue. 

According to Blue and Grant, the break-in took place on July 8 while they were at a local restaurant. They say they returned to find the windows of the car smashed and their personal suitcases missing. They then called police to report the incident, noting the stolen items included Apple laptops, Bey's unreleased music and her tour files. As of this story, none of the items have been recovered.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

