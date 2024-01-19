'Super Bowl Soulful Celebration' adds Kirk Franklin, Earth, Wind & Fire to lineup

While Usher will be handling Super Bowl 58 duties on game day, Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary and Earth, Wind & Fire are putting their efforts toward a preshow event.

The artists have been announced as the first round of stars who'll perform at CBS' The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration 25th Anniversary, Billboard reports.

The iconic gospel and soul singers join hosts Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold, who'll oversee the one-hour concert event airing Saturday, February 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

For its 25th anniversary, the music special aims to blend soul music and football with performers and honorees, the latter of which have yet to be announced.

"This event has been a labor of unwavering love and dedication, and it's an immense honor that our 25th Anniversary will debut on a major broadcast network like CBS," Melanie Few, founder of The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration, said.

The special is executive produced by Few with Emmy winner Adam Blackstone as the show's musical director.

Those hoping to attend can purchase tickets for The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration, which tapes at the Pearl Theater in Las Vegas on February 7.

