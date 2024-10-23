Summer Walker's release date, Cardi B pulls out music festival and more

Summer Walker has announced the release date for the lead single to her upcoming album, Finally Over It. "Heart of a Woman" will arrive on Oct. 25.

If you follow Cardi B, you already know she's been in the hospital for the last few days. Turns out her hospitalization will impact her upcoming performance at ONE MusicFest, as she's officially pulled out of the show. "I am so sad to share this news, but I've been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won't be able to perform at ONE MusicFest," she wrote on Instagram. "It breaks my heart that I won't get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there. Bardi Gang - Thank you for understanding, and I'll be back better and stronger soon. Don't worry. Love yall."

Busta Rhymes is ready to drop some new music. "THE BLESSINGS DON'T STOP SO WE WON'T EVER STOP, EVER!! NEW ALBUM LOADING BY THE DRAGON DROPPING 11.29.24!! JESUS CHRIST!!" he wrote on IG.

Shyne stars in a new Hulu documentary titled The Honorable Shyne. The film will chronicle his journey from Grammy Award-winning musician to politician, providing an "intimate look at Shyne's personal evolution as he navigates fame, incarceration and a return home to Belize, where he finds new purpose and strives to lead his country to a brighter future." He also shares his version of the events from the 1999 Manhattan nightclub shooting with Diddy that eventually landed him in jail. The Honorable Shyne premieres Nov. 18.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.