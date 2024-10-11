Summer Walker announces 'Finally Over It' album, lead single "Heart of a Woman"

Summer Walker is Finally Over It. A teaser for her upcoming album finds her fresh out the shower, listening to the lead single, "Heart of a Woman," when she receives a voicemail from a missed call.

"What's up? It's ya girl, Summer. Leave me a message at the beep and I might back to you," she says in the voicemail greeting, which is met with a response from her old boo: Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory.

"Damn. You gonna do me like that? Hit me back. I was just helping my cuzzo with the groceries," he says, doubling down on his explanation of footage that captured him walking into a woman's apartment while he was dating Summer.

"Let me know when you could talk, call me back," he says in a second message.

When rejected again, Lil Meech leaves a third voicemail, saying, "I know you finally over it, but damn let's talk about it."

After hearing the final voicemail, in which he says "I love you," Summer takes her wine glass and smashes it onto the ground.

“Finally Over It. Call me before I change my number 404-476-6404 & pre-save ‘Heart of a Woman’ now," she captioned the post, which comes days after she shared the closest guesses of her album name.

Finally Over It will mark the third installment of Summer's Over It series, following Over It and Still Over It. A release date has not been announced.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.