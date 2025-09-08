Summer Walker says she doesn't like current R&B: 'I'm just an old-school girl'

Summer Walker attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

Summer Walker is one of the women representing today's R&B, but when it comes to the music on her playlist, she's more of an old-school girl.

The singer walked the red carpet at the 2025 MTV VMAs Sunday, where she shared her thoughts on the current state of R&B.

"I don't like it. Well, it's no shade," she told Complex's Jordan Rose. "I'm just an old-school girl. So, I really love just like all the SWVs, and the Xscape, and the Brandy, and oh — I almost said somebody else I can't say — but I just love old-school R&B."

Summer also shared details about her upcoming album, Still Over It, which she says will show people she "can do all types of music."

"I got a lot of different genres in there," adds the singer, who attended the show Sunday as a nominee in the best R&B category.

Her outfit of choice was seemingly inspired by a look Pamela Anderson wore to the VMAs in 1999, and perhaps her most noticeable accessory was her "special friend," an older white man who accompanied her to the show.

Alongside photos of them on Instagram, Summer wrote, "F*** My Type."

