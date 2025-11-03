Summer Walker hosting 'Finally Over' It escape room

Singer Summer Walker performs before the Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl XX Tour at Truist Park on August 30, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Summer Walker is providing an experience for all those who are finally over their past relationships. She announced an immersive escape room in partnership with YouTube with a Scream-inspired trailer on her Instagram page.

The clip sees her on the phone with Ghostface, who eventually makes his way into her home and says, “Grand rising, queen. Come on, Summer, I’m not looking for anything serious."

"Where’s that old geezer you were with at the VMAs?" he continues. "Come on, Summer. I rap, sign me."

Ghostface then appears with a knife in hand, asking Summer, “Where my hug at?”

Summer's one-day escape room will take place Saturday in Atlanta, featuring different rooms inspired by the songs in Walker's Over It trilogy.

"Each Over It-themed room is filled with red flags you thought you left behind — from the baby daddy and the ex with a 450-credit score to the 50-50 guy and the one who asks, 'Where my hug at?'" reads the description on YouTube. "It's more than an escape, it's a night of music, moments, and moving on — made for those who live and breathe the story."

After completing all the challenges, fans will be rewarded with the opportunity to get a first listen to Finally Over It and possibly see or meet Summer.

Finally Over It marks the end of her Over It series, which includes 2019's Over It and 2021's Still Over It. It arrives on streaming services Nov. 14.

