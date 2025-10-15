Summer Walker announces release date for 'Finally Over It'

The countdown for Summer Walker's Finally Over It album can now begin, as she's announced the release date for the project.

Finally Over It is set to release Nov. 14, completing the third and final installation of her Over It series.

She shared the news during a YouTube Live Wednesday while responding to one of the questions asked as part of a lie detector test. She also revealed during the exam that Latto is on the album, that she believes in love and that she has a song on the project that's about her ex.

Summer's announcement continues the teases that have been part of her rollout for the forthcoming album.

She previously shared a commercial via The Shade Room announcing a hotline for fans to call if they're finally over waiting for its release.

Summer also posted a jail skit in which she claimed she's been "working like a slave" over the last few months and therefore needs fans to purchase Finally Over It.

"I wanna go home, and I wanna see my kids," she said while behind bars. "This is why y'all gotta buy my album 'cause I can't do this s*** no more. I'm too thick to escape."

Finally Over It follows Summer's sophomore album, Still Over It, released in 2021. The first of the series was her 2019 debut album, Over It.

