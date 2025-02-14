The Stylistics drop new song 'Yes, I Am,' featuring Shania Twain

The Stylistics have previewed their upcoming new album, Falling In Love With My Girl, with the release of the new single "Yes, I Am," featuring Shania Twain, who also wrote the tune.

"I fell in love with Shania Twain the first time I heard 'You're Still the One,' a great song that I still love,'" The Stylistics' Airrion Love shares. "When we heard there might be a chance to do something with her we said, 'Hell yeah!'"

"Yes, I Will" is available now via digital outlets, with an accompanying video now streaming on YouTube.

Falling In Love With My Girl, The Stylistics' first new album since 2008's That Same Way, will be released Feb. 21. In addition to Shania, it features contributions from such artists as The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood, KISS' Gene Simmons and ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons.

Falling in Love With My Girl is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.