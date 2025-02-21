The Stylistics' Airrion Love on their new album, 'Falling in Love With My Girl': ‘We’re really pleased’

After almost 20 years, R&B group The Stylistics, best known for such songs as "You Are Everything" and "You Make Me Feel Brand New," are back with a brand-new album, Falling in Love With My Girl, which is out now.

Founding member Airrion Love tells ABC Audio the idea for the project was sparked by their producer Tom Cridland, noting, "He just asked us, 'You guys want to record again?' And we said, 'Sure.'"

Love says when they agreed, Cridland offered up some ideas for the new album, including getting some of his famous friends involved. Those friends include The Elton John Band, The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood, KISS' Gene Simmons, ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons, Justin Hawkins of The Darkness and Shania Twain, who all appear on the album. Shania is featured on the first single, "Yes, I Will," which she also wrote.

Love says originally he was a little apprehensive about bringing in so many guest stars, because he was concerned about how their fans would react.

"With this little different flair, at first I was a little worried. We don't want to lose our fan base," he says. "And now listening to this stuff, I think it's identifiably Stylistics. But it just shows our versatility."

“Now, listening to the finished product, we're really pleased," he adds.

Love has been with The Stylistics since 1968, and even he’s amazed he and the band are still around making music.

“You don't realize how long it's been until you talk to someone about that time,” he shares. “I'm 75, and I don't, I don't feel 75." He adds, "I'm still kicking, just not as high."

