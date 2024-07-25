Streams for Beyoncé's "Freedom" increase after becoming Kamala Harris' campaign song

Beyoncé's "Freedom" has seen an increase in streams thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to Luminate, the song went from 16,600 streams to 235,400 streams between Sunday and Tuesday, up 1,300%, after it soundtracked Harris' first walk onstage as a Democratic candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

It has since been featured in her newly released campaign video. As previously reported, "Freedom" featuring Kendrick Lamar was used with Bey's stamp of approval. Bey, per CNN, gave Harris the green light to use the song throughout the entire campaign.

She has not yet made an official endorsement.

