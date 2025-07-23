Stevie Wonder has no plans for retirement: 'I'm not gonna stop the gift that keeps pouring'

Signed, sealed, delivered, Stevie Wonder is ours. It's been over 60 years since he started his career as a musician, and he plans to continue for as long as possible.

"For as long as you breathe, for as long as your heart beats, there's more for you to do," Stevie told host Annie Mac on her Sidetracked podcast, debunking any rumors about him retiring. "I'm not gonna stop the gift that keeps pouring through my body."

He added he still loves playing music and has no issue revisiting his classic hits onstage. "Songs are like children, they’re with you forever," he said. "They are statements from the spirit within you, and singing those songs is like me taking another breath."

Stevie released his debut album, The Jazz Soul of Little Stevie, when he was 12 years old. He's now gearing up for an October filled with shows as part of his Sing your Song! As We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart tour. Dates and more information can be found on steviewonder.net/.

