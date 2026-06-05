Steve Lacy announces new album, 'Oh yeah?'

Steve Lacy is back with new music.

The singer is set to drop his third studio album, Oh yeah?, on July 17. He has released the record's first single, "the feeling," along with an accompanying music video.

The album is described in a press release as Lacy’s “most personal art to date,” noting it’s “the culmination of a four year journey whereupon Steve found himself feeling at home in foreign countries and situations and less at home at home.”

Oh yeah? is the follow-up to 2022's Gemini Rights, which was Lacy's major label debut. It reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and went to #1 on the Top Rock Albums chart. The album featured the hit song "Bad Habit," which hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Oh yeah? is available for preorder now.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

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