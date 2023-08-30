Starz announces premiere date for 'BMF' season 3

Shortly after announcing a premiere date for season 3 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Starz has announced a return date for BMF.



New episodes of the 50 Cent-produced hit drama will debut on Friday, March 1.



Season 3 will continue the story inspired by brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory — played by Demetrius Flenory, Jr. and Da'Vinchi, respectively — who established the infamous crime family known as Black Mafia Family. The new episodes take place in the early '90s with the Flenory family aiming to reinvent themselves.



As previously reported, 50 Cent's other Starz project, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, will return for season 3 on December 1. Mekai Curtis stars as the younger version of Kanan Stark, the character 50 played in the original Power series. Patina Miller plays his mother, Raquel Thomas.

