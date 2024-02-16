Spotify launches new series, highlights hip-hop and R&B albums that defined streaming era

Spotify has launched a new series intended to celebrate classic albums that have stood the test of time, despite changes in the consumption and release of music.

The first iteration of Spotify CLASSICS: Hip-Hop & RNB Albums of the Streaming Era spotlights 30 hip-hop and R&B albums from the streaming era, 2015 to the present day, selected by Spotify's North American editorial team for their holistic impact and the role they played in shaping this particular era.

Among those included are Beyoncé's Lemonade, described as "a visual and sonic tour de force that effectively lifted the star's otherwise impenetrable veil through a stunning display of vulnerability and catharsis," and 2022's Renaissance.

Kendrick Lamar also has two albums featured: To Pimp A Butterfly, which "offered rare social commentary months after the police killings of Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, and Michael Brown," and DAMN, which showed he "could deliver crossover hits without compromising a drop of his innovative spirit."

Jay-Z's 4:44 is on the list for being "part confessional and part business manual," as well as a work of art that "sprinkles food for thought" and reminds folks he "could still deliver a compelling body of work 20 years after his classic debut."

Rihanna's last body of work, Anti, was also chosen for the "wide range of genres" on the record and "the soulfulness of it all that sets it apart."

The full list of albums are listed below:

Malibu (2016) – Anderson .Paak

Lemonade (2016) – Beyoncé

RENAISSANCE (2022) – Beyoncé

TRAPSOUL (2015) – Bryson Tiller

Mother (2021) – Cleo Sol

Freudian (2017) – Daniel Caesar

Bandana (2019) – Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

DS2 (2015) – Future

H.E.R (2017) – H.E.R

Ego Death (2015) – The Internet

4:44 (2017) – JAY-Z

Heaux Tales (2021) – Jazmine Sullivan

To Pimp A Butterfly (2015) – Kendrick Lamar

DAMN. (2017) – Kendrick Lamar

Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World (2016) – Lil Uzi Vert

Culture (2017) – Migos

Victory Lap (2018) – Nipsey Hussle

Blonde (2016) – Frank Ocean

Die Lit (2018) – Playboi Carti

Anti (2016) – Rihanna

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial (2019) – Roddy Ricch

CARE FOR ME (2018) – Saba

A Seat at the Table (2016) – Solange

Over It (2019) – Summer Walker

Ctrl (2017) – SZA

ASTROWORLD (2018) – Travis Scott

Flower Boy (2017) – Tyler, The Creator

IGOR (2019) – Tyler, The Creator

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST (2021)- Tyler, The Creator

17 (2017) – XXXTENTACION

