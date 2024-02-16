Spotify launches new series, highlights hip-hop and R&B albums that defined streaming era

Spotify has launched a new series intended to celebrate classic albums that have stood the test of time, despite changes in the consumption and release of music.
The first iteration of Spotify CLASSICS: Hip-Hop & RNB Albums of the Streaming Era spotlights 30 hip-hop and R&B albums from the streaming era, 2015 to the present day, selected by Spotify's North American editorial team for their holistic impact and the role they played in shaping this particular era.
Among those included are Beyoncé's Lemonade, described as "a visual and sonic tour de force that effectively lifted the star's otherwise impenetrable veil through a stunning display of vulnerability and catharsis," and 2022's Renaissance.
Kendrick Lamar also has two albums featured: To Pimp A Butterfly, which "offered rare social commentary months after the police killings of Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, and Michael Brown," and DAMN, which showed he "could deliver crossover hits without compromising a drop of his innovative spirit."
Jay-Z's 4:44 is on the list for being "part confessional and part business manual," as well as a work of art that "sprinkles food for thought" and reminds folks he "could still deliver a compelling body of work 20 years after his classic debut."
Rihanna's last body of work, Anti, was also chosen for the "wide range of genres" on the record and "the soulfulness of it all that sets it apart."
The full list of albums are listed below:
Malibu (2016) – Anderson .Paak
Lemonade (2016) – Beyoncé
RENAISSANCE (2022) – Beyoncé
TRAPSOUL (2015) – Bryson Tiller
Mother (2021) – Cleo Sol
Freudian (2017) – Daniel Caesar
Bandana (2019) – Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
DS2 (2015) – Future
H.E.R (2017) – H.E.R
Ego Death (2015) – The Internet
4:44 (2017) – JAY-Z
Heaux Tales (2021) – Jazmine Sullivan
To Pimp A Butterfly (2015) – Kendrick Lamar
DAMN. (2017) – Kendrick Lamar
Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World (2016) – Lil Uzi Vert
Culture (2017) – Migos
Victory Lap (2018) – Nipsey Hussle
Blonde (2016) – Frank Ocean
Die Lit (2018) – Playboi Carti
Anti (2016) – Rihanna
Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial (2019) – Roddy Ricch
CARE FOR ME (2018) – Saba
A Seat at the Table (2016) – Solange
Over It (2019) – Summer Walker
Ctrl (2017) – SZA
ASTROWORLD (2018) – Travis Scott
Flower Boy (2017) – Tyler, The Creator
IGOR (2019) – Tyler, The Creator
CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST (2021)- Tyler, The Creator
17 (2017) – XXXTENTACION
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.