The Snowman is coming: Jeezy to double up on album drops this Friday

Jeezy will soon make his return to music with the release of not one but two albums.

From the looks of his Instagram announcement on Monday, October 30, the first project will be named "I Might Forgive," with the second titled "But I Don't Forget."

The new music is expected on Friday, November 3.

Along with the news, the rapper unveiled album cover art — a throwback picture of a seemingly younger Jeezy.

The update follows Jeezy's appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, where he chatted about his New York Times bestselling book, Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe, and opened up about being freed from the stigma around mental health.

"I learned that vulnerability is power," he said, revealing he had been depressed for eight years.

It also comes after Jeezy made his first public address on his divorce from TV host Jeannie Mai. He said in a statement, "The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.