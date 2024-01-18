Snoop Dogg's daughter, Cori, revealed she suffered a severe stroke

Cori Broadus, the 24-year-old daughter of Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shanté, revealed she suffered a stroke.

"I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me," she wrote on her Instagram Story Thursday. "Like I'm only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this."

The message was shared alongside a picture that looked as if it was taken from a hospital bed.

Cori didn't share any information on what led to the stroke or what recovery may look like.

In the past, Snoop and his family opened up about Cori's diagnosis with Lupus at the age of 6.

The rapper told People in a 2010 chat he "felt helpless" prior to Cori's diagnosis, when her hair was falling out and she was losing lots of weight.

Cori later shared she took an "all-natural" approach to her health, which included working out, drinking lots of water and "all types of herbs, sea moss, teas."

