Snoop Dogg and wife Shante Broadus celebrate 28th wedding anniversary

Snoop Dogg has officially been married for 28 years. He and his wife, Shante Broadus, took to Instagram Saturday to wish each other a happy anniversary.

"Happy anniversary @bosslady_ent," Snoop wrote on Instagram, alongside a montage of some of their moments together and clips of him expressing his love for her.

In Shante's tribute to Snoop, she shared a carousel post featuring various photos of them. "Happy Anniversary @snoopdogg Thank You For All You Do #28," she wrote in the caption.

Snoop and Shante are high school sweethearts who met at Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California, got married in June 1997 and renewed their vows in 2008, welcoming three kids along the way.

Snoop most recently expressed his gratitude for his "beautiful wife" while accepting the Ultimate Icon Award at BET Awards 2025.

"See, this is why I'm so rock solid," he said of Shante. "This is why I'm able to deal with all of the things I'm able to deal with. I've got God in my life, and I've got a queen in my life."

"No matter what, she held me down, she hold me down, she's always been there for me," he continued. "She's always been my everything. That's why she's onstage tonight. That's why she's in my life."

